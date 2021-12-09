The much-awaited trailer of RRR is finally here. The film by SS Rajamouli, who has kept his fans waiting after the grand success of his Baahubali franchise, is back with another period action drama. The wait had only grown longer after the makers could not live up to the initially scheduled date for the trailer.

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The duo plays the characters of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who were activists of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, fighting for the country during the 1920s. The plot of the venture is set to be a 'fire vs ice' battle after the duo's friendship undergoes ups and downs.

RRR trailer launched; traces ups and downs of Ram Charan & Jr NTR's friendship

The plot of the venture revolves around the British Governor's capture of a girl along, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is the police with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship.

However, later, Alluri Sitarama Raju arrests Bheem for his crimes against the British. The plot revolves around how they join hands again to take on the British.

One sees Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn only briefly in the trailer. The former, dressed in a saree, is kicked in the stomach by a British officer, while the latter could be seen shooting with a rifle.

There are some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons and stunts.

In the trailer, which is of 3 minutes and 15 seconds, one could see grand visuals of crowds in the pre-Independence era, the British officers and more.

RRR movie release

The numerous teasers of the film, introducing the lead characters, and the latest 'glimpse' where grand sequences and high-octane sequences were shown, had become a talking point. Even one song, Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho, where the lead duo could be seen dancing energetically, was also loved by fans.

RRR is gearing up for release on January 7. It has been penned by SS Rajamouli's father, veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had also written the Baahubali franchise.