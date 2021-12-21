'RRR' Reaches NYC's Times Square; Director SS Rajamouli Calls It 'Roar' Of Jr NTR Starrer

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has gone global. The film's music has got a special feature at Times Square in New York as it lit up with RRR film poster. In the special feature, 'Music to live by, from an era gone by' could be seen flashing with one of the songs being played in the background. Helmed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2022.

RRR gets a special feature on New York's Times Square

As the film had a special feature in New York, many fans and followers shared the picture on their Twitter handles. SS Rajamouli also took to his verified Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of the same. He wrote, "#RoarofRRR on @TimesSquareNYC (sic)." The feature also depicted an announcement stating the music of the film was out and can be enjoyed on the streaming platform, Spotify.

RRR cast

The popular cats of the movie will include actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many more.

The plot of the venture revolves around the British Governor's capture of a girl along, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is the police with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship.

There are some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons, and stunts. In the trailer, which is of 3 minutes and 15 seconds, one could see grand visuals of crowds in the pre-Independence era, the British officers, and more. The numerous teasers of the film, introducing the lead characters, and the latest 'glimpse' where grand sequences and high-octane sequences were shown, had become a talking point. Even one song, Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho, where the lead duo could be seen dancing energetically, was also loved by fans.

