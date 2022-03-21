Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer magnum opus RRR is heading towards the theatres, it will hit the screens on 25 March 2022. With only five days left for the grand release of the SS Rajamouli-helmed project, the cast and crew of the movie are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film.

The promotional events are in full swing. Recently, in the Delhi promotional tour of the film, the cast and crew were joined by Dangal actor Aamir Khan, who graced the event as a special guest. It was a delightful moment for fans as all the big stars were sharing the stage. Aamir not only talked about the film but he also grooved to the energetic beats of RRR's Naatu Naatu.

Aamir Khan grooves to Naatu Naatu song during RRR promotions

Ram Charan and Junior NTR's electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR has left the audience spellbound. The track is receiving a lot of love from the audience, as the song is all about the lead actors dancing prowess with high energy and pure synchronisation. It was a magical moment for fans when Aamir Khan tried learning the Naatu Naatu hook step from Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt also joined them for the energetic dance performance as fans cheered for them. Videos from Aamir's performance are doing rounds on social media.

Take a look at the video:

For the unversed, the ensemble cast of the film including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt along with SS Rajamouli has planned a multi-city tour to promote the historical drama. The itinerary of the RRR team includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, Varanasi and Dubai.

More about RRR

RRR will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita, alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is slated to release on 25 March 2022. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@AAMIRKHANACTOR/@VIRALBHAYANI