RRR Star Jr NTR Shares Update About NTR30; Makes A Special Appeal To His Fans

Jr NTR recently made a special appeal to his fans at an event. During the event, the actor opened up about his upcoming project with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The RRR actor urged his fans to not pressurise filmmakers for regular updates on the movies.

The actor recently attended a pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's Amigos, where he confirmed that his upcoming film, NTR 30, will officially go on floor this month.

Opening up about his project, he said, "We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024."

Furthermore, he also requested the fans to not pressurise them for regular updates of the film and said, "It is impossible to provide updates almost every day and every hour about upcoming movies. I can understand your enthusiasm to know updates about the movies but it is putting unnecessary pressure on the producers."

"If I have any updates, I will share them with you first even before my wife. And I'm not talking only about my films but almost everyone in the industry facing similar pressure to provide updates regularly to the fans."

More about NTR30

RRR star Jr NTR recently announced his two films, NTR30 with Koratala Siva and NTR31 with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. However, no other updates have been revealed about the film except the official announcement.

On New Year, the makers of the film dropped a new poster and announced that the film will hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

