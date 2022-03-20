'RRR' Team Visits Statue Of Unity In Gujarat Ahead Of Movie's Grand Release; See Pics

With just five days left for the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, the team visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The makers of the film had planned multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country. After Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Dubai, the pan-India cast of the film including director SS Rajamouli, and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan recently visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda.

Interestingly, the film became the first one to visit the historic monument of India. The makers of the film shared the pictures of the team from the Baroda visit, which just fuelled the excitement of the fans and the anticipation even further.

RRR team visits Statue of Unity

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March In the pictures; Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen striking their signature pose. The other photos show the trio posing while sharing their excitement for the same.



The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles. Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem. Meanwhile, recently, looking at the massive anticipation for the film, Andhra Pradesh Government has given special permission to the makers of the film to increase the ticket rates of the film in the state. This decision reportedly came after the film’s director and producer DVV Danayya's met the Chief Minister of AP Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AP CM has allowed matinee houses to hike the ticket price of the film by Rs 75.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh