'RRR' To Be The First Indian Film To Be Dubbed In 50 Languages Across The World; Report

The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is creating new records ever since it was released on 25 March 2022. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period-action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. The magnum opus emerged as one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. As the film bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run, it is reported that it will be dubbed in a minimum of 50 languages across the world.

RRR to be dubbed in 50 languages

As per the reports by Bollywood Hungama, in a candid chat with the portal, Jayantilal Gada, of PEN India Ltd, who holds the Hindi and digital and satellite rights of RRR, revealed that the makers are discussing releasing the film on the pay-per-view platform. Apart from that Jayantilal Gada also shared a piece of delightful news where he said that the film will be the first film to be dubbed in a minimum of 50 languages. Adding to this he said-



“RRR has created history. We have sold the Hindi digital rights to Netflix and that of the 4 South languages to Zee5. The Hindi satellite rights rest with Zee Cinema and that of the 4 South languages with Star Network.”

He further continued-

“Not just that, it is the first Indian film to be dubbed in minimum 50 languages across the world! After the dubbing is done in these languages, it’ll be out on satellite and digital in those territories.”

More about RRR

RRR created history by becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. The film's plot follows the journey of Bheem and Ram, the former is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue his sister from the Britishers, whereas, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. With various twists and turns, the film becomes a must-watch.

The period drama film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton among others. RRR is getting tough competition from Yash's recently released Kannada film, KGF Chapter 2.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh