Sai Dharam Tej Accident: GHMC Blames Construction Firm, Issues Fine Of Rs.1 Lakh

As Sai Dharam Tej gets treated in a hospital after a bike accident last week, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has fined a construction company, alleging that the material dumped by the company on the road led to his accident. The decision came in the wake of some film personalities reportedly pinning the blame of the accident on the GHMC.

For the unversed, there has been a flurry of film personalities at the hospital in Hyderabad where Sai Dharam Tej has been hospitalised. This includes his uncles, veteran actors Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, cousin Ram Charan, among others. Other Tollywood stars like Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda too had sent out their prayers for his speedy recovery.

GHMC fines Aurobindo Constructions over Sai Dharam Tej accident

As per reports, the municipal corporation authorities deduced that sand and silt had been dumped by Aurobindo Constructions on the Madhapur-Khanamet main road, where the accident took place.

The challan issued by the GHMC is going viral on social media. It has been issued under section 329, 402, 403, 413, 421, 487, 509, 521, 596 & 674 of the HMC act 1955. They have mentioned the material as 'silt and sand' on the road due to vehicle movement.

#SaiDharamTej accident affect GHMC fined 1lakh ruppes to Aurobindo constructions.

Then what about Hyderbad road contractor's nearly half of the roads damaged no proper maintenance on roads. @GHMCOnline @GadwalvijayaTRS

Rule is rule rule for All #GHMC #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/uPK44tapby — Kkr (@kishoreddy13) September 13, 2021

Previously, Sai Dharam Tej too was booked for overspeeding and reports claimed that a case was filed under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Act 184 for rash driving and negligence.

As per the latest update from the hospital on Monday, Sai Dharam Tej was still in ICU and his condition was stable. As per reports, a collarbone surgery has been performed on him.

Sai Dharam Tej, who has worked in numerous Telugu movies like Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme Chitralahari, and Prati Roju Pandage and more, suffered a collarbone fracture and soft tissue injuries after his sports bike skidded, leading to his fall, at the Madhapur-Khanamet main road. He was first taken to the Medicare Hospital. After administering first-aid treatment, he was shifted to the Apollo Hospital.

The incident took place at 8 PM on September 10. Even CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.