Sai Dharam Tej Returns Home After Recovery From Coma; Chiranjeevi Says 'rebirth For Him'

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami has brought good news for Sai Dharam Teja's family, friends and fans. The actor has recovered fully after battling health issues following a serious accident last month. That was not all, another reason to cheer for them was the day also coincided with his birthday. The news was announced by his uncle, Chiranjeevi. The veteran actor-politician stated that his nephew had a 'miraculous escape.' He added that his recovery had made all of them 'happy and grateful.'

Chiranjeevi dropped a photograph with Sai Dharam Tej to state that 'another speciality' of Vijay Dashami was that the latter was 'returning home' after his hospitalisation due to the accident. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star added that it was 'nothing short of a rebirth' for him. Apart from his return and Vijaya Dashami the third reason to celebrate was Sai Dharam Tej's birthday. Chiranjeevi also extended his birthday greetings by addressing him as 'Dear Teju' and showered his blessings on him.

Sai Dharam Tej meets with an accident

Sai Dharam Tej spent over a month in the hospital after an accident at Madhupur in Hyderabad on September 10. The 35-year-old was riding his motorcycle when the vehicle slipped and he fell on the road. He was first taken to the Medicare Hospital for the initial treatment before he was shifted to the Apollo Hospital in the city. The doctors then informed that he suffered collarbone fracture and soft tissue injuries. Though there were no injuries to the vital organs, he was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit. Sai Dharam Tej slipped into a coma.

There used to be a regular flow of star visitors at the hospital. This included his cousins, fellow Telugu actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others. His uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan had shared that he had not opened his eyes yet and continued to be in a coma. Pawan Kalyan had made the statement at an event for Sai Dharam Tej's movie Republic, which was released on October 1.

The first good news on his health came via Sai Dharam Tej's Twitter account. He shared a pic of him showing a thumbs up from the hospital, to express his gratitude for the response of Republic and adding, 'see you soon.'

