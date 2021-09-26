Sai Dharam Tej 'hasn't Open Eyes Yet', Still In Coma After Bike Accident: Pawan Kalyan

Giving an update on the health of the actor Sai Dharam Raj, who met with a road accident earlier, his , actor uncle Pawan Kalyan informed that Sai is still in a coma, coping with the injuries. Kalyan spoke to the press at the pre-release event of Sai’s upcoming movie Republic and defended the actor that he wasn’t speeding his bike on the road, when he met with an accident, as claimed by the police.

Kalyan said he rode his bike at 45 kmph only. He also made surprising revelations about his health and said that the actor has not even opened his eyes yet, contrasting to the previous reports issued by the Apollo hospital which said that the actor was recovering. While speaking at the press event of the movie Republic, which will hit the theatres on October 1, he said that he usually does not attend his relative’s film events, but he did this time, as his nephew is in a coma.

Sai Dharam Tej hasn’t opened his eyes yet: Pawan Kalyan

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sai Dharam Tej met with an unfortunate bike accident and injured his collarbone. Since then, he has been availing treatment at the Apollo hospital.

He also expressed that he was disappointed by the press coverage of the unfortunate accident and the actor said that he is stressed by the fact that many news reports have called out the actor for overspeeding. When he was only driving at 45kmph. He defended Sai Dharam Tej and dismissed the accusations of rash driving. He further said that he (Sai Dharam Tej) hasn’t even blinked yet and the media shouldn’t talk about him.

Despite, Kalyan’s claims, previously, Sai Dharam Tej was booked for overspeeding and reports claimed that a case was filed under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Act 184 for rash driving and negligence.

Sai Dharam Tej’s accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Sept 10. The actor, who is the nephew of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, was rushed to the hospital for immediate help. It is suspected that he was riding the motorcycle at a very high speed and lost control. The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries, which includes a collarbone fracture.

Image: Instagram/ @jetpanja