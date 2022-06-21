Sai Pallavi Apologises For Remarks On 'TKF'; 'Will Think Twice Before I Speak'

South star Sai Pallavi recently received criticism on social media after her controversial remarks seemingly comparing the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus to mob lynching incidents. According to ANI, the actor’s latest interview created a furore online as netizens slammed the star for her views on such a sensitive subject. Soon after the star was called out for her comments, Pallavi issued a clarification via a video on Instagram.

For the unreserved, during her interview, Sai Pallavi was questioned about being a leftist or a rightist and the actor clearly stated that she has a neutral stand and it's highly important to be a good human before anything. She had then revealed how much she got affected after watching Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files and shared how she could never 'belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people that are still affected by it.'

Soon the remark triggered overwhelming reactions from people, leaving some furious over her statements. Hours later, the 30-yer-old star took to Instagram and shared a video while clarifying her stand on the same. Through her video, the actor explained that she would never belittle the tragedy, stating her stance clearly on the subject.

Sai Pallavi issues clarification over her remarks on The Kashmir Files

She said, “This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts.

“In a recent interview, I was asked whether I was the supporter of the Left or the Right Wing and I clearly stated that I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost,” the actor said.

Towards the end of the video, Sai Pallavi added that she could not come to terms with the violence of mob lynching. “I don’t think any of us has the right to take another person’s life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important. I hope the day does not come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity.”

During her interview, that did not seem to go well with some, the Love story star also lent her opinion on the cow lynching incident that had a huge impact on her and left her traumatised for days. Talking about the same, she had said, "I can never to terms with a mob lynching incident that had taken place during Covid times. I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days,” she said. She further added, “I believe that violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin”.

