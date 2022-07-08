Sai Pallavi Expresses Her Wish To Work With Thalapathy Vijay But Only On One Condition

Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry. The actor has worked in various languages and has also bagged several awards for her performance. While she has shared the screen space with many actors, including Dhanush, Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and more, she recently expressed her wish to star opposite Thalapathy Vijay in one of her interviews.

However, she has one condition.

Sai Pallavi is all set to star in the upcoming film Gargi. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for her forthcoming film and has been appearing in several interviews. A clip of her interviews recently surfaced on social media. In the interview, Sai Pallavi could be heard talking about her excitement and eagerness to work with Thalapathy Vijay. However, the actor mentioned that she would want to work with the Beast star only if she comes across a good script.

The Virata Parvam star said, "if good script comes, I definitely want to work with Thalapathy Vijay sir," with a bright smile on her face.

Sai Pallavi on her The Kashmir Files' remark

Sai Pallavi was recently surrounded by controversies following her remarks in which she seemingly compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to mob lynching incidents. One of the actor's interviews created a furore on social media as the actor received backlash for her remarks. Soon after, she took to her Instagram handle and issued a clarification.

On Sai Pallavi's work front

Sai Pallavi was last seen sharing the screen space with Rana Daggubati in the latest Telugu film Virata Parvam. The actor garnered praise for her ace acting skills as she gave a lasting performance. Sai Pallavi is now gearing up for the release of her multi-lingual courtroom drama Gargi. The movie is just a few weeks away from its release and Sai Pallavi is making sure to promote it as much as possible.

The movie is helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, who has also joined hands with Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Thomas George to bankroll it. Suriya and Jyotika also came on board to produce the film under their banner 2D Entertainment.

Image: Instagram/@actorvijay/@saipallavi.senthamarai