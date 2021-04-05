Sai Pallavi Gives Honest Disclaimer About Her Photoshoot In Icy Blue Organza Sari

Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share photos of her in a sari from her latest photoshoot for the promotion of her upcoming movie Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya. The Premam star wore an icy blue organza saree with Resham embroidery all over. She paired the sari with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized it with a pair of silver earrings. Sai had let her hair down and was seen giving a cheerful smile in the string of images. The actor who is known for preferring no makeup look even on-screen added an honest description about the photos in the caption and wrote "P.S. The pictures have been retouched!!!"

Check out Sai Pallavi's photos in icy blue saree and celebrities comments

After Sai Pallavi added the post to her Instagram feed, not only her followers but many South Indian actors took to the comment section to compliment her look. Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, "Oh pretty pretty! Oooh pretty lady" with heart eyes emoticons to which Pallavi blushed and replied "Aishuuu" with a see-no-evil emoticon and a red heart. Raashi Khanna commented "Beauty!" with a red heart to which she replied, "Thank you love". Anupama Parameswaran wrote "Dammnnnn... drop dead gorgeous" with a red heart and heart eyes emoticon to which Pallavi replied "haha!!! Anu" with a flying kiss and see-no-evil emoticons.

About Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie Love Story

Love Story is a romantic drama film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Apart from Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, and others in pivotal roles. The lyrical video of the song 'Saranga Dariya' from the movie released on February 28 and went on to become the fastest in the history of the Telugu film industry to garner 100 million views. Love Story is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, and the dubbed versions of the film in Malayalam and Kannada will also release simultaneously.

About Sai Pallavi's latest works

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the anthology drama film Paava Kadhaigal which released on Netflix in December 2020. Apart from Love Story, Sai Pallavi is also awaiting the release of the film Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati which is slated to release on April 30, 2021. Directed by Venu Udugula, the period drama film is set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andra Pradesh in the 90s. Pallavi will also be starring in the supernatural thriller film Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani and Kreethy Shetty.

