Sai Pallavi Shares Sun-kissed Selfie On Instagram; Greets Fans With Baby Chick Emoji

Sai Pallavi's selfie is a rare thing to come across. The actor often shares images that are clicked during film promotions, family outings or her free time. Sai Pallavi's Instagram is replete with different photos of her excursions in nature, visits to her friends in India and abroad. Sai Pallavi's photos also include throwback photos from her childhood. The doctor-turned-actor who shot to fame after her role in Premam rarely shares a selfie on social media. Her latest Instagram story sports one such photo.

A look at Sai Pallavi's sun-kissed Instagram selfie

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie. She greeted her fans with a smile with the sun shining on her face. The selfie features only half of her face, but it is cheerful nonetheless. She wrote a simple "Hi" along with a baby chick emoji. In the photo, her face is without any makeup and her hair is left open as well. The messages for the story is turned off, so fans cannot reply to her greeting. Check out the screenshot of Sai Pallavi's Instagram story below.

A look at Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

Sai Pallavi will be next seen in the Telugu romance drama film Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya. The movie was initially slated to release in April 2021, but the release was postponed due to the pandemic. Sai Pallavi's next venture is the period drama filmVirata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati. This movie was also scheduled for April 2021 release but was delayed due to the lockdown. She is currently preparing for her role in actor Nani's Shyam Singha Roy. The first look poster of her character from the film was released on May 9, 2021, coinciding with her birthday.

Fans of the actor have been actively participating in relief work for COVID-19. On the occasion of her birthday, fans visited orphanages, hospitals, and provided them with meals, masks, sanitisers and necessary supplies. They visited slum areas to spread awareness about the pandemic and the necessity for following safety protocols. She thanked her supporters for engaging in a noble cause on her birthday.

I’m very emotional right now🙏🏻 I’m blessed to have You find your family in me and for being able to witness you share your love in a selfless manner 🙏🏻May God bless you all with happiness and good health 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XFx9dULFkq — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 9, 2021

