Last Updated:

Sai Pallavi Shares Sun-kissed Selfie On Instagram; Greets Fans With Baby Chick Emoji

Sai Pallavi's selfies are scant. Her Instagram is mostly photos of the actor clicked by others. In a one-of-a-kind situation, she has shared a selfie on her IG.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
Sai Pallavi

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram


Sai Pallavi's selfie is a rare thing to come across. The actor often shares images that are clicked during film promotions, family outings or her free time. Sai Pallavi's Instagram is replete with different photos of her excursions in nature, visits to her friends in India and abroad. Sai Pallavi's photos also include throwback photos from her childhood. The doctor-turned-actor who shot to fame after her role in Premam rarely shares a selfie on social media. Her latest Instagram story sports one such photo. 

A look at Sai Pallavi's sun-kissed Instagram selfie

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie. She greeted her fans with a smile with the sun shining on her face. The selfie features only half of her face, but it is cheerful nonetheless. She wrote a simple "Hi" along with a baby chick emoji. In the photo, her face is without any makeup and her hair is left open as well. The messages for the story is turned off, so fans cannot reply to her greeting. Check out the screenshot of Sai Pallavi's Instagram story below. 

A look at Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

Sai Pallavi will be next seen in the Telugu romance drama film Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya. The movie was initially slated to release in April 2021, but the release was postponed due to the pandemic. Sai Pallavi's next venture is the period drama filmVirata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati. This movie was also scheduled for April 2021 release but was delayed due to the lockdown. She is currently preparing for her role in actor Nani's Shyam Singha Roy. The first look poster of her character from the film was released on May 9, 2021, coinciding with her birthday. 

READ | Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with the remake of Telugu film 'Chatrapathi'?

Fans of the actor have been actively participating in relief work for COVID-19. On the occasion of her birthday, fans visited orphanages, hospitals, and provided them with meals, masks, sanitisers and necessary supplies. They visited slum areas to spread awareness about the pandemic and the necessity for following safety protocols. She thanked her supporters for engaging in a noble cause on her birthday.

READ | Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil play the leads in 'Anukoni Athidhi'; full details on the cast

(Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram)

READ | When Sai Pallavi opened up about how Dhanush helped her prep for 'Rowdy Baby'
READ | Sai Pallavi was not director Alphonse Puthren's first choice to play Malar in Premam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT