Sai Pallavi Takes To Instagram To Share Heartwarming Pictures With Her Grandparents

Sai Pallavi, famous for her work in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industry took to Instagram to share some truly heartwarming pictures with her grandparents. The actress rarely posts on the platform, but could not pass up the chance to upload images from her grandfather’s 85th birthday celebration. Sai Pallavi captioned the collection of five pictures, ‘♥️Roots!!! #Thatha’s 85th ♥️.’

In the pictures, the actress is adorned in a traditional saree and elegant earrings for her grandfather’s birthday. One of the images she uploaded included a picture with her sister, whom she called, ‘small package, big heart.’ Actress and Singer, Raashi Khanna commented on the picture, while fans fell in love with it too.

Sai Pallavi’s past work

The actress is known for the 2017 Telugu romantic comedy, Fidaa, where she starred alongside Varun Tej. The film follows the love-hate relationship between the two protagonists. In the film, Sai Pallavi plays the role of Bhanumathi, a fearless girl from a village, while Varun Tej plays her brother-in-law’s brother, Varun.

Along with winning the audiences’ hearts, the film also won several awards across the years. Sai Pillavi won the Filmfare Awards South for Best Actress, owing to her phenomenal role in Fidaa. The film is also well-acclaimed for its music and Suddala Ashok Teja and Madhu Priya won Best Lyricist and Best Female Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Awards, respectively.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming releases

Shyam Singha Roy is a Telugu supernatural film with a hint of thrill and shock. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Nani in lead roles. It also features Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty.

Shyam Singha Roy was scheduled to release in December 2020, but faced delays due to Covid restrictions. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the crew announced that it has wrapped up the shoot for the film. Viewers can expect to lay eyes on it soon.



Another Sai Pallavi starrer is the film, Love Story, which is a romantic Telugu film. The actress takes on the lead role in the film opposite Naga Chaitanya of Josh fame. The film was set for its theatrical release in April 2021, however the increasing Covid cases across the country postponed the release. Speaking of the delay in release, Naga Chaitanya mentioned that since the film appeals to families, it would not be wise for people to flock into theaters to watch it.

Picture Credits: Saipallavi.senthamarai/Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.