Sai Pallavi To Make Her Bollywood Debut With The Remake Of Telugu Film 'Chatrapathi'?

South actor Sai Pallavi has aced her acting in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Although she appeared as a child artist in the 2003 film Kasthooriman, the actor gained attention after her role as Malar in the film Premam in the year 2014. Since then she has appeared in various films like Fidaa, Diya, Kanam, Maari 2 and many more. Now, if the rumours are to be believed, the actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Sai Pallavi in Hindi movie?

As per News18 Telugu, Sai Pallavi is all set to work in a Hindi film where she will pair alongside Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda. The duo will be seen in the Hindi remake of the director SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi. Both the actors will be making their Bollywood debut with this movie. The film will be directed by VV Vinayak and bankrolled by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. It is now speculated that the director has approached Sai Pallavi for the movie. On the other hand, Bellamkonda is said to be working on another remake along with this movie. As per the publication, he will be a part of the Telugu remake of the recently released Tamil movie, the Dhanush starrer Karnan. It will be directed by Mari Selvaraj.

About SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi

The Telugu-language action film directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad was released in the year 2005. The film features Prabhas and Shriya Saran while Shafi, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat play supporting roles. It was also remade in Bengali as Refugee (2006), and in Kannada with the same name in 2013. The film did well at the box office.

Sai Pallavi on the work front

The actor is all set to play the lead role in Viratap Parvam. Directed by Venu Udugula, the movie is a Telugu-language period drama that will feature Rana Daggubati in the lead role while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles. The movie has been postponed due to the pandemic. Sai Pallavi will also appear in Love Story. It is a romantic drama film starring Naga Chaitanya opposite Sai Pallavi and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was supposed to release in April 2021 but has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

