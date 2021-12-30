Sai Pallavi Visits Theatre Wearing Burqa To Watch 'Shyam Singha Roy' With Fans; WATCH

Sai Pallavi is currently basking with the success of her much-awaited film, Shyam Singha Roy. The actor portrays the role of Rosie in the film that also stars Nani and Krithi Shetty in the lead role. Recently, the actor watched her film in a theatre in Hyderabad. The video of her wearing a burqa has been making rounds on the internet. The video shows none of the fans recognized her and she watched the film without major hindrance.

As Sai Pallavi wanted to watch Shyam Singha Roy in theatres, she wore a burqa so that her fans cannot recognise her. Film's director Rahul Sankrityan also accompanied her to the theatre. The actor after watching the film also posed for the camera.

Many fans and followers complimented the actor for her stunning performance in the film. Several of them also reposted the video and praised her for her down-to-earth nature. A section of fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons as they watched the viral video.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan under Niharika Entertainment, the plot of the film is set in the backdrop of two different eras. The period story portrays the religious practice of the Devdasi system, while the story taking place in the present timeline features the love story of an adorable couple. Along with Nani and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, while Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam can be seen in important roles. Shyam Singha Roy is a Bengali youngster who’s fighting against the Devdasi system and takes on biggies in society.

The supernatural thriller film is backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev. After much delay, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on December 24 this year. Shyam Singha Roy will release in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sai Pallavi is also seen in a special number, Pranavalaya, where she can be seen flaunting her dance skills. The song is penned by Late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Mickey J Meyer has composed the track.

