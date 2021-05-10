Sai Pallavi's First Look In 'Shyam Singha Roy' Unveiled By Co-actor Nani On Her 29th B'day

On May 9, 2021, Nani took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled Sai Pallavi's first look in the upcoming period flick, Shyam Singha Roy. The South actor dropped the first poster on the special occasion of Sai Pallavi's birthday. In the poster, Sai looks fierce and she can be seen flashing her faded smile while carrying a burning trishool (trident). Along with Nani, the official team of Shyam Singha Roy also shared the poster and wished Sai a happy birthday.

Nani drops Sai Pallavi's poster from Shyam Singha Roy

In the poster, one can see Sai Pallavi as Shyam Singha Roy's love interest, based on his caption. She looks stunning in the red ensemble as she holds a burning trident in her hand. She can be seen wearing diamond jewellery and flowers in her hair. She went for the subtle makeup and has kohled her eyes. She can be seen looking intensely as she posed for the camera. Sharing the poster, Nani captioned it, "His (heart emoticon) '#ShyamSinghaRoy' Happy birthday Chinni gaaru @saipallavi.senthamarai".

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers dropped lovely comments and wishes on Sai Pallavi's birthday. A fan commented, "I’m literally so excited". Another one wrote, "Omg, love this look" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, "Anna super" with red hearts. Another one wrote, "Happiest birthday mam" with a red heart.

Shyam Singha Roy is a supernatural period drama helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali man. It was only recently that the shoot of the film was wrapped up in Hyderabad. The sets of the film resembled Kolkata and it was erected on a ten-acre land. The story is penned by Satyadev Janga. Set in Kolkata, the theme revolves around reincarnation. The film also features Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam in prominent roles. The musical score has been taken care of by Mickey J Meyer while the camera was handled by Sanu John Varghese. The film was slated to release on December 25, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: SAI PALLAVI'S INSTAGRAM/ NANI'S INSTAGRAM

