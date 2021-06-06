Sai Tamhankar's Upcoming Movies In 2021 Which Have Already Been Creating Hype; See List

Sai Tamhankar is a popular Indian actor who has been a part of multiple Marathi and Bollywood films, in the last few years. She is well-known around the country, for her work in critically acclaimed films like Hunterrr and Love, Sonia. The actor has lately been working on a series of projects, most of which have been scheduled to release in the year 2021. Have a look at the list of Sai Tamhankar films that can be watched in the next few months.

Sai Tamhankar’s films in 2021

1. India Lockdown

India Lockdown is an upcoming drama film, which derives inspiration from the 2020 lockdown and the effect it had on the people. The film is being directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who has previously worked on classics like Fashion and Traffic Signal. Lockdown India will focus on the era of the pandemic and is expected to feature actors like Prateik Babbar and Aahana Kumra in key roles.

2. Pondicherry

Pondicherry is a drama film that is expected to release in the year 2021. The film was announced a few months back and is currently in the production stage. It is being directed by Sachin Kundalkar while the script has been developed by Tejas Modak. The film Pondicherry stars actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Sai Tamhankar, Neena Kulkarni, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in key roles.

3. Colorphool

Colorphool is another Marathi movie that will release in 2021. This romantic drama film has already been grabbing a lot of attention amongst the regional population through its intriguing poster. The film Colorfhool has been directed by Prakash Kunte and written by Yugandhar Deshpande. This entertainer will also feature actor Lalit Prabhakar in a key role.

4. Mimi

Mimi is a Bollywood drama film that was announced in early 2020. The film had been originally scheduled to release in the latter half of 2020 but the dates were pushed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The plot of Mimi revolves around the concept of motherhood and narrates the story of two women who have different perspectives. The film Mimi has been directed by Laxman Utekar and is expected to release on an OTT platform in the next few months. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

IMAGE: SAI TAMHANKAR INSTGRAM

