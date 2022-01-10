Actor Siddharth on Monday received backlash after he attacked ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a sexually derogatory comment on Twitter. The actor landed in trouble for his response to a tweet by Nehwal where she was referring to PM Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab.

Parupalli Kashyap slams actor Siddharth

Parupalli Kashyap, who is married to badminton icon Saina Nehwal, slammed the actor for his apparent 'sexist' remark. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful."

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Earlier, Saina Nehwal condemned PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur on January 6. On Twitter, she wrote, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Criticizing Saina's concern for the premier, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

'Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth tried to humiliate the star player. The derogatory remark took netizens by shock as many were left disgusted by the actor's tweet calling it sexist, crass, and sexually harassing.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Nehwal pointed out that she used to like the 'Rang De Basanti' actor, but the remark he made against her was 'not nice'. Underlining that he could have expressed himself better with better words, she said "But I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with 'such words and comments.'

"Ya I’m not sure what he meant .. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice . He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments . If the security of the PM of india is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," she said.

The Rang De Basanti actor is also facing the heat from Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), who took serious note of the offence and wrote to Maharashtra DGP, seeking an FIR against the actor. The Commission has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his outrageous remark against Saina Nehwal on social media.