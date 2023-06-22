Sriya Reddy Says Prabhas Starrer Salaar Will Be 'several Notches Above KGF'

Sriya Reddy recently shared her immense excitement over the highly anticipated action film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. She also shared details about her character in it. She also teased that the Prabhas starrer will remind fans of Game of Thrones.

3 things you need to know

Salaar will be released on September 28. Its teaser is awaited by the fans.

Sriya Reddy will be collaborating with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas for the first time.

The film will also mark her comeback in Telugu cinema.

Sriya Reddy praises Prashanth Neel's vision for Salaar

Ahead of Salaar's release, the collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, has generated immense excitement. Sriya Reddy highlighted the film's unique world and described the Adipurush actor's character in it as exceptional. She said that Prithviraj Sukumaran has a formidable presence in the film as the antagonist.

(A still of Prabhas from Prashant Neel's directorial Salaar | Image: Prashant Neel /Twitter)

The actress, who is working with director Prashanth Neel for the first time, praised the screenplay and compared it with the surprises and twists in the popular series Game of Thrones. "It’s nothing like you’ve seen before and Prashanth Neel has created a Game of Thrones-like world," she said.

Salaar will be bigger than KGF

Salaar is being eyed by the fans closely. After the success of the KGF franchise, all eyes are on Prashanth Neel's new film with Prabhas. While comparisons are obvious, Sriya Reddy said that Salaar will be bigger than KGF, which starred Yash as Rocky Bhai. "Salaar will be several notches above KGF. It will blow your mind. It is not an ordinary film. It is nothing like you’ve seen before. It’s a different world altogether,” she said.

(Yash as Rocky Bhai in KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel)

Why Sriya Reddy chose Salaar as her comeback project

Earlier, Sriya Reddy recounted how she initially hesitated to make a comeback in a film with multiple characters. However, Prashanth Neel's persuasive storytelling and her character's significance in the plot won her over.

After developing her character over a six-month period, the actress was amazed by how it had shaped up to be. The look test reaffirmed her decision to be a part of Salaar. Apart from her, it also stars Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Ravi Basrur has composed the music and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. Neel has worked with them on the KGF franchise.