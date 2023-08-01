Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prabhas To Lock Horns With International Mafia?

Salaar is one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks the first collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and pan-India star Prabhas. Its teaser, which was released in July, too became a rage among the mass audience. Now, here is the latest update about Salaar.

3 things you need to know:

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

It will release in two parts. The makers are yet to announce the title of the second part.

The film will have a record release for any Indian film in the U.S.

Salaar to tread international waters?

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is expected have a global setting and feature an international mafia. The teaser for the film also highlighted the same. In it, Tinnu Anand introduced the main character in English, suggesting that it was the only language they understood.

(Prabhas in a poster for Prashanth Neel's Salaar | Image: ActorPrabhas/Twitter)

The setting itself seems exotic, which suggests that violent protagonist will fight an international mafia . Another thing worth noting is that Salaar is rumoured to be connected to the KGF franchise, which is also a Prashanth Neel film. KGF 2 concluded in an international setting. This is where Salaar will probably take off from. Moreover, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will have a massive North America release across 1979 locations.

What to expect from Salaar?

Salaar will be a two-part franchise. The first part has been titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The teaser was a gory, action-packed ride with the titular character destroying thugs left and right. The film is expected to have an energetic score, which was briefly showcased in the teaser. The film open intheatres on September 28.