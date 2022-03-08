One of the most-anticipated films, Salaar has been treating fans with surprises since the announcement of the film. Recently, Prabhas had announced that Shruti Haasan will be a part of Salaar on the latter's birthday. Now, the Baahubali actor has made it official that Prithviraj is also a part of Prashanth Neel's directorial. He announced during the promotions of his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Prabhas confirms Prithviraj to be a part of Salaar

Soon after this, Salaar became one of the top trends on Twitter. A user wrote, "It’s officially confirmed now..Prithviraj Sukumaran in #SALAAR Waiting to see 2 ACTION MACHINES playing opposite to each other in a Prashant Neel film," another user commented, "#PrithvirajSukumaran is working with me in #Salaar and also he voiced for #RadheShyam I'm thankful to him - #Prabhas in press meet.! @PrithviOfficial #Prabhas waiting for this combo on big screen. #PrithvirajSukumaran #Prabhas #Salaar."

It’s officially confirmed now..🙂

Prithviraj Sukumaran in #SALAAR 😘😍🔥



Waiting to see 2 ACTION MACHINES playing opposite to each other in a Prashant Neel film🔥🔥🔥@prashanth_neel @PrithviOfficial #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/1IOA256rAP — Farzeen (@666Denim) March 8, 2022

A fan tweeted, "PRITHVIRAJ JOINS PRABHAS IN THE CAST OF SALAAR - The actor teams up with #Prabhas on this #PrashanthNeel directed action thriller. #Prithviraj's character details have been kept under wraps. This is a casting coup bringing powerhouses from #Malayalam and #Telugu cinema. #Salaar." A user even shared a video from the promotions. Watch here:

PRITHVIRAJ JOINS PRABHAS IN THE CAST OF SALAAR - The actor teams up with #Prabhas on this #PrashanthNeel directed action thriller. #Prithviraj's character details have been kept under wraps. This is a casting coup bringing powerhouses from #Malayalam and #Telugu cinema. #Salaar — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 8, 2022

More on Salaar

Salaar is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner Hombale Films. The film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead role and is touted to have a lot of action sequences.

Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to hit theatres on March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Prabhas is promoting his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. Recently, the trailer of the film was released which was released by the actor's fans and followers. The film will have a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. The trailer gives an introduction of Prabhas' character, Vikramaditya, a palmist by profession, who unveils his ability to read and predict people's destiny and future.

The text under the trailer reads, "Next time when my mom asks you, tell them love and marriage are not in my destiny." The trailer also gives a glimpse of Prabhas fighting the wrath of nature in between the sea which means that a major unexpected tragedy is awaiting the lovers. But, the question is "Will there love win over destiny? Can the same love which can sparkle life take a life?" read the texts.

Image: Twitter/@Farzeen