Prabhas Announces Shruti Haasan's Role In 'Salaar'; Calls Her The 'energy Ball On Set'

Bollywood and South star Shruti Haasan turned a year older today, on January 28, 20222. As the actor rang into her 36th birthday today, love and wishes have been pouring on her since midnight. To make her day extra special, the actor's co-star Prabhas unveiled a new poster from their upcoming film Salaar. He also introduced Shruti's character from the film.

On the occasion of Shruti Haasan's 36th birthday, Prabhas and the makers of Salaar had the perfect gift for the Luck actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Baahubali star Prabhas shared a poster of Shruti and unveiled her character in the film. He revealed the actor would play the role of a young woman named Aadya. The poster saw beautiful Shruti Haasan wearing a brown coloured kurta on white bottoms as she sat giving away a thoughtful pose.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday!" The actors' fans were thrilled to see the poster and mentioned how they cannot wait to watch the film in the comment section.

Sharing the same poster, Prashanth Neel, the film's director wrote, "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets!"

More about Salaar

Salaar is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead role and is touted to have a lot of action sequences. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner Hombale Films.

Shruti Haasan pens a note on learning on her birthday

Shruti Haasan recently shared a goofy picture on Instagram and thanked those who showered her with love and wishes even ahead of her birthday. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Big (kiss emoji) for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain. it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough." "So much to learn, to see, to love and to be. I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it. I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful," she added. "Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your," the actor concluded.

