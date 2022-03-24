'Salaar' Release Date: When Will Prabhas-Shruti Haasan Starrer Hit The Theatres? Know Here

Touted to be one of the most-anticipated films, Salaar has been treating fans with surprises since the announcement of the film. Recently, the Baahubali actor Prabhas had made it official that Prithviraj is also a part of Prashanth Neel's directorial. He announced the same during the promotions of his recently released film, Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role. In another exciting update for the fans of the Pan India actor, Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films has hinted about the film's release date.

Vijay Kirangandur on Prabhas starrer Salaar

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kirangandur has given some major updates of the highly-awaited project, Salaar. He said that they have done shooting for about 30 per cent of the film after which Prabhas got busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and Prashanth got tied up with the post-production of KGF 2. He continued that the shooting will be resumed from May. The filmmaker even confirmed that Salaar will be wrapped up by the end of 2022.

When is the film going to release?

Opening up about the film's release, Vijay stated that Salaar is slated to hit the silver screen in 2023 between the window of April to June. He further informed that it was a real pleasure for his banner, Hombale Films, to produce a film with Prabhas in the lead. Stating that he is not allowed to open up about the storyline, he added that working with Prabhas is a real pleasure. Vijay asserted that the Radhe Shyam actor is a darling for them and is the most loved person, adding that she is not just talking about stardom, but he is very close to us on a personal front too. Continuing his part, Vijay said that Prabhas has seen some rushes and really liked the way it has been shot.

More on Salaar

Salaar is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner Hombale Films. The film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead role and is touted to have a lot of action sequences.

Image: Twitter/@Setti_Tweetz