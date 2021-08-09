'Salaar' Shooting Is Reportedly Giving Actor Prabhas Sleepless Nights On Sets: Read

Following the colossal success of Baahubali and Saaho, Prabhas has become one of the most sought-after star by leading Indian production companies. The South Indian star is currently shooting for his much-awaited action movie Salaar. Prabhas and the female lead of the movie Shruti Haasan have been shooting for the action flick in Hyderabad. As per reports, Prabhas has been having sleepless nights in the set of Salaar.

Is Prabhas having sleepless nights because of his movie Saalar?

Prabhas has been busy shooting for the Prashanth Neel directorial in Hyderabad. As per reports, Prabhas will soon start filming some enthralling action-packed sequences. These scenes will be shot during the night, as the director wanted to shoot the villain's scenes in the morning. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The movie will mark Shruti Haasan's debut in the Kanada film industry. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a series of upcoming movies, he will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will also feature veteran actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. Several media outlets reported that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter will release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14, 2022.

He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

Image: PTI

