'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Release Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Monday and shared some important news about his next film titled Salute. The actor announced that the release of the had been postponed owing to the rising COVID cases across the globe. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on January 14.

Release of Dulquer Salmaan's Salute postponed

The actor was is currently basking in the success of his film Kurup took to his Instagram account and announced that the release of Salute had been postponed. He mentioned that the 'difficult decision' was taken out of 'social responsibility', as the COVID and Omicron cases worldwide have spiked in the recent past.

The 33-year-old actor urged his fans and followers to stay safe during this tough time and wrote, "We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of “Salute”. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this, we must prioritise health and safety. We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support." He also used the hashtag Safety First, Our Apologies and Salute Postponed.

The trailer of the actor's upcoming film was recently released and saw him step into the shoes of a police officer. Salmaan will play the role of SI Aravind Karunakaran, who tries to solve a mysterious and thrilling murder case with several twists and turns. Sharing the trailer announcement, Salmaan mentioned he had 'deep love' for it and wrote, "Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theatres near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it."

