Dulquer Salmaan Shares Unseen Poster From Upcoming Action-thriller 'Salute'; Take A Look

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular actors of the film industry. The actor, over time, has expanded his horizon and is seen experimenting with his choices of roles and he is gradually moving to Pan India films. Moreover, he is grabbing the attention of movie buffs these days, going with his subject-oriented topics.

A few days back, the Zoya Factor actor dropped the first look poster of his upcoming movie Salute and created a lot of buzz on social media with his intense cop look. And as the release date of Dulquer Salmaan's Salute is inching closer, the actor took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with an unseen still from his upcoming venture.

Take a look at his post:

The picture is from his upcoming cop drama Salute. In the picture, the Ok Kanmani star is captured from behind with his hands folded.Captioning the picture, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Aravind Karunakaran. Sub Inspector. Fist Clencher. Bullet rider. Crime Solver. Conflicted Brother.#Salute #StoleThisIdeaFromSenior #GotYoback #comininhot".

Fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section and flooded it with fire emojis, expressing their excitement for the film.

Dalquer Salmaan starrer Salute's trailer

A few days back the makers of the film unveiled a stunning theatrical trailer of the film, which is receiving a good response from the audience. There has been a lot of buzz around the venture and the new trailer has intensified the fans' excitement. In the trailer, it is seen that Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of SI Aravind Karunakaram, who is trying to solve a murder mystery, and it is very evident from the trailer that the film is going to offer some high-voltage thrilling content.

More about Salute

The action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, while the project has been financed by Dulquer Salmaan himself under his banner Wayfarer Films. It also stars Diana Penty as the female lead and it marks the Malayalam debut of the Happy Bhag Jayegi actress.

The film also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval in important roles. This cop drama film is slated to release on January 14, 2022.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@DQSALMAAN