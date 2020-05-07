Samantha Akkineni Takes Helen Mirren's Online Classes To Hone Her Acting Skills

Samantha Akkineni, last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, seems to be nurturing her passion for acting amid lockdown. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that she is taking online acting lessons from British actor Helen Mirren. Sharing the picture of Helen Mirren giving speech, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off." (sic) The post that had Samantha Akkineni wishing to become a better actor has got fans raving. Interestingly, Helen Mirren's acting Masterclass is popular among all aspiring actors who wish to learn from the Academy Award-winning actor.

Check out the post

Recently, Samatha Akkineni ringed in her 33rd birthday with her hubby Naga Chaitanya and her family. Despite the lockdown, Samantha Akkineni had a special birthday celebration, with Naga Chaitanya baking her a cake and her debut digital series' cast wishing her over a video call. Check out the pictures posted by Samantha journalling her birthday:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni has a slew of movies in her kitty. The actor is expected to join the sets of Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film. The movie is reported to be a bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcomer. Thereafter, Samantha Akkineni is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the upcoming film :

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni is in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma's biopic. The director has reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni with the script, which has caught her attention. According to media reports, the makers of the biopic will make an official announcement only after Samantha comes on board for the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, for the titular role. However, the actor rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

