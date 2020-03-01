Helen Mirren Lauds Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision To Quit Royal Titles

English actor Dame Helen Mirren has lauded Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties. As per reports, Helen is in support of the former Royals' decision as she believes their instincts are absolutely correct. Helen, who played Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Queen' thinks that it's a loss for the couple in a way, but at the same time hoped that everything will sort itself out. As per reports, Helen also praised Markle, calling her a fantastic addition to the Royal Family.

Dame Helen Mirren portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II in director Stephen Frears' The Queen. Helen won the award for Best Actress at the 2007 Academy Awards for playing the matriarch. Helen also won Best Actress awards at BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards among others for the highly acclaimed movie. Helen won Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 for the same movie.

The Royal Exit

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy. The couple arrived in Canada in late January where they have reportedly settled into a seaside home in Victoria in British Columbia.

The couple faced a lot of flak from netizens on social media after their announcement of exiting the Royal Palace came into light. The press termed the royal exit as 'Megxit' with some even blaming the former Suits actor for the decision. Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle also took a dig at her sister as she accused her of 'ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado' and added that she always wanted to make a career in Hollywood, referring to the couple's decision to move to North America.

(with inputs from agencies)

Lead Image Credit: AP



