Samantha Akkineni Would Like To Romance THIS Bollywood Actor Onscreen; Read

Actor Samantha Akkineni is now all set to make her Hindi web debut with The Family Man Season 2. The trailer of the upcoming show was recently released and Samantha's role has grabbed everyone's attention. As she makes her Bollywood debut, Samantha also recently revealed who she would like to romance with onscreen in a Hindi film.

Samantha would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor in a Bollywood film

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni was asked which Bollywood actor she would like to romance onscreen. "Ranbir Kapoor," she said right away. She was also asked who she thought could have played the lead role of Srikant Tiwari if The Family Man was made in the South, and she didn't waste any time naming the actor and her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. Samantha said that Bollywood talent is fantastic, and she is afraid of it, in response to a fan inquiry on why it took her so long to make her Bollywood debut.

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 is co-written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK while it is being directed by the filmmaker duo, along with Suparn S Varma. Apart from Samantha, the Amazon Prime Video series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. In addition to Hindi, the crime action thriller will also be available to stream in Telugu and Tamil languages on the streamer.

The trailer depicts Srikant juggling his roles as a middle-class office worker with a family and a high-profile spy attempting to save the country from attack. Samantha Akkineni plays the antagonist Raaji, a brutal, ruthless, and powerful adversary whose main goal is to kill everyone. The trailer promises high-action sequences, exciting twists and turns, and an unexpected climax for the web series. The trailer also revealed that The Family Man 2 will be released on June 4, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram, Foxstarhindi YouTube

