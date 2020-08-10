Samantha Akkineni's Look At Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Decoded; See Pics

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020. Their wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Though the guest list was limited, south superstar Samantha Akkineni was spotted at the function.

Samantha Akkineni is related to Rana as her husband Naga Chaitanya is Rana Duggubati's cousin. At the wedding, the actor was spotted in a chic and classy traditional look. Read ahead to get more details.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni and Daisy Shah in pantsuits; who wore it better?

Samantha Akkineni's look at Rana's wedding

Samantha Akkineni shared the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. Here, the actor can be seen donning a blue saree, likely to be a cotton fabric. Her simple saree had symmetric print design. Samantha Akkineni paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her saree had a thick border design. The outfit was designed by Raw Mango. To keep it simple, she opted for an emerald statement jewellery set that included a choker style neckpiece and medium-size dangles.

The accessories set was designed by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The entire look of Samantha Akkineni was styled by Preetham Jukalker. For her hair, she opted for side-parted hairdo tied in a messy back bun. Samantha Akkineni also went for a nude makeup look with simple eye makeup and a nude shade lip colour. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos.

Also Read | Samantha Akkikeni and Jr NTR have given 3 blockbusters together; see list

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Photos

Samantha also shared a family photo from the wedding function. On August 9, she took to her Instagram and shared the delightful picture with her fans and followers. In the picture, along with the bride and groom, you can spot the entire family of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The picture also has Naga Chaitanya. The actor captioned the picture saying, "❤️ #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka 🤗 Welcome to the family ❤️... 📷" Take a look at the family photo below.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's terrace garden will inspire you to grow your own plants; see pictures

Apart from Samantha, actor Ram Charan also shared a beautiful picture from the wedding function. Here, in one of the pictures he can be seen posing with the groom in the mask. In the other picture, Ram Charan can be seen posing with the newly married couple with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Take a look.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni shares beautiful picture from Rana Daggubati & Miheeka's wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.