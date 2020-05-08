Samantha Akkineni's 'become Curious With Free Time' Post Is Relatable On So Many Levels

Samantha Akkineni, last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, took to her social media handle to share a poem written by American writer-photographer Emma Zeck. The poem, which talks about reiterating the city schedule and falling off the routine by becoming curious to learn and unlearn new things, was posted by the Jaanu actor on Thursday with a heart emoji. Minutes later, the social media post went viral with fans lauding Samantha Akkineni for sharing the words of wisdom.

Besides inspiring her fans, Samantha Akkineni also extended her support to all the victims of the Vizag gas leak that occurred on Thursday. Extending her support to the citizens, Samantha Akkineni wrote: "Watching the news of what’s happening in Vizag is heartbreaking. I pray for your strength to fight and overcome these hard times" (sic). Besides Samantha Akkineni, many popular celebrities have expressed grief for the gas leak on their respective social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni is expected to join the sets of Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film soon after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The movie is reported to be a bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the upcoming film:

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni is in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma's biopic. The director has reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni with the script, which has caught her attention. According to media reports, the makers of the biopic will make an official announcement only after Samantha comes on board for the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, for the titular role. However, the actor rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

