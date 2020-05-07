'Bigg Boss' Fame Devoleena Clarifies Rumours About Her Cook Testing Positive For COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 positive cases are on a rise in the state of Maharashtra. People are forced to self-quarantine themselves with numerous buildings and localities being declared as containment zones. According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss 13 fame, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's building has also been sealed after a resident tested COVID-19 positive.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee responds on the rumours of her cooking testing positive for COVID-19

In an interview with a daily portal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed the news about her building being sealed. However, she dismissed any such reports which claimed that her cook had tested COVID-19 positive. She said, "I don't know why people write fake news".

Explaining the situation further, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said the cook who worked for the COVID-19 positive person in her family used to work for her as well. However, even this particular cook is fine although she has been asked to self-quarantine herself. Devoleena also said that she herself is practising self-quarantine for 14 days due to the COVID-19 positive case in her building.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee In 14-day Quarantine After Cook Tests Positive

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been living in Goregaon East in Mumbai along with her mother and brother. However, currently, she is alone as her family is in Assam. They were visiting the state when the lockdown was announced.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Answers Some Interesting Question On #AskDevo, Check Here

However, despite being alone in quarantine, Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be keeping herself busy. She has been indulging in a lot of activities online and even interacted with her fans on numerous occasions. She is also reportedly in close contact with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Rashami Desai over the phone.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Lashes Out At Arhaan Khan, Accuses Him Of Harassing Rashami Desai

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats For Slamming Arhaan, Seeks Mumbai Police's Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.