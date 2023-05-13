Samantha 'almost Cried' Watching Her 'inspiration' Virat Kohli Score A Century

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kushi. Recently, the actress shared that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is her inspiration. She further revealed that she got emotional after the batsman hit a century post his comeback.

In an interview with Star Sports, Samantha said that Virat was going through a rough time before he scored his first Test century after three years. She further stated that when she witnessed him play well, she almost cried. She said, "I think Virat Kohli is so inspiring in the sense, like just this year when he hit a century. I almost cried when I saw that. It was so inspiring for me that he was having a rough time and form him to not let that affect him and to never give up. He has changed lot of lives with his grit and determination."

For the unversed, Virat scored his last century in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. He was going through a tough phase which even cost him the Indian captaincy. After his poor form in all forms, he ended the wait of 1,205 days after scoring his century against Australia in March this year. His fans including the actress waited for around 41 innings to witness another century.

I look upto Virat Kohli: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In the same interview, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked if she resonated with Virat Kohli's journey, she said that he is the idol she looks up to. The actress said that everybody who is going through a tough time needs people who lead by example as their idols and Virat proved that. She said, "Everybody is going through a hard time and everyone needs their idols, people they would look up to, like people who lead by example. And Virat really showed that by example. He went through a rough patch and then he came out as a winner and that's the idol I look up to."