Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Get Playful And Romantic In BTS Video From Kushi Set

Vijay Deverakonda's sweet gesture for Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being loved by the fans. In a new reel shared on his Instagram account, the NOTA actor posted clips of the behind-the-scenes moments from the movie set. In the video, Vijay revealed that she shot the clips without Samantha’s knowledge and she was her candid self.

Vijay’s reel opened with the text “Kushi is- making a rell on this song without her knowing”. It then proceeded to show the playful and fun time Samantha and he had on the shoot of Kushi while the movie’s song Na Roja Nuvve played in the background. He posted the video with the caption, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it.”

The video clips showed Samantha in a white tank top getting her hair fixed while Vijay looked at her from a distance. The next clip showed Samantha in a candid chat with someone on set and Vijay recorded her secretly. Next, the actors were seen shooting on a bike wherein the Citadel actor donned a hijab while riding pillion. The last photo saw her in conversation with someone when Vijay hugged her from behind.

Samantha shares BTS pictures

Samantha also shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie Kushi. In the post, she included two pictures of herself. In one picture she could be seen in a black abaya and in the second snap, her silhouette could be seen. In between the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a quote on the 'power of solitude'.

About Kushi

Kushi is a romantic drama movie which is scheduled to release on September 1. The movie is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.