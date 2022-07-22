Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Still Has 'hard Feelings' For Ex Naga Chaitanya

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the fans have been curious about their lives. The actor posted a note on social media to announce her divorce, however, she did not address the same publicly anywhere until a while ago when she opened up about the same during a chat show. She revealed her present feelings about her ex-husband and reflected on how she dealt with the trolling that followed her announcement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on her present feelings for her ex-husband

During a recent conversation on the chat show Koffee With Karan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and revealed how she managed to face trolling post her announcement on social media. She first clarified that she could not complain about the trolling because it was her decision to be transparent and reveal the same in public. Stating further, she mentioned that when the separation happened, she couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in her life whale adding that she didn't have answers at that time.

“I can't complain about it because I chose that path to be transparent and when the separation happened I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life. I didn't had answers at that time,” she stated.

Reflecting on the present scenario, Samantha revealed that it was hard earlier but was good now and she was quite stronger than before. When the host of the show asked her whether she had any hard feelings for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she said yes and explained the intensity of their feelings and revealed that if they both were put in a room, one would have to hide the sharp objects. Moreover, she asserted that it wasn't an amicable situation at present while hoping that it might become in the future.

She said, “It has been hard but it's good now. I am stronger. There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

One of the most adored celebrity couples, the actors' separation came as a shock to many. In an official statement posted on her Instagram handle, Samantha mentioned, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." The statement continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Facebook/@AkkineniNagaChaitanya