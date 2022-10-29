After getting massive appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Yashodha, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actor opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer.

The actor opened up about her vulnerable side with a courageous post on her social media. In the lengthy note, The Family Man 2 star revealed how she has been navigating through the diagnosis after receiving so much love and gratitude note from fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with an autoimmune condition

"Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," Samantha wrote alongside a photo from a hospital on Instagram.

In her post, the 35-year-old star shared that her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon. "I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," she added.

What is Myositis?

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired, and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. You may also trip or fall a lot, and be very tired after walking or standing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Yashoda which is slated to release in theatres on November 11. The film is written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl