Shreyas Talpade Reveals Story Behind Allu Arjun's Viral Pushpa Dialogues

Shreyas Talpade, who dubbed for the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s character in Pushpa: The Rise, revealed the story behind the film's popular dialogues in a recent interview. The actor said many of the catchphrases that went viral were improvised in the dubbing booth.

"There were a lot of improvisations we did during the dubbing sessions for Pushpa. Originally, the literal translation of Allu Arjun's famous dialogue was 'Pushpa jayega nahi'. But to make it more impactful, we made it 'Pushpa jhukega nahi' and the next thing you know, it has become a rage!" Shreyas told the Free Press Journal.

The actor also went on to explain that the popular line, "Flower nahi, fire hai main," was initially not there in the movie. It was improvised in the Hindi dub version, and even now, a year later, people continue to make references to it. He claimed that the whole point of dubbing was to improvise and to create something that captures the essence of the character while also making it memorable for the audience. The idea was to not translate the dialogues.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise became the top earner worldwide in the months following the third wave of the pandemic. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pushpa: The Rise was backed by Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media, the film opened in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Shreyas Talpade to feature in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the sports biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe? He played the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe. Next, he will be a part of Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Emergency. He will portray the former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and late Satish Kaushik.