Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya have separated, fans have been abuzz about their lives. Initially, there were several media reports about the sudden rift in their life that led to this big decision. Now, recently Chaitanya’s new romance rumours have been surfacing on social media. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor has found love again with Major actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo was reportedly spotted at his new abode, looking 'very comfortable' with each other.

The Majili actor, who has invested in a property in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, was seen giving Sobhita a tour of his massive home post which they left together in the same car. Post the rumours, several fans of the actor claimed these reports are just cheap tactics played by The Family Man 2 star to bring her ex-husband into a bad light. After coming across such claims on social media, the actor lashed out at trolls while reacting to a post by a media outlet on Twitter.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to trolls targeting her for spreading false news about Naga Chaitanya

Samantha who got furious to know about the dual mindset and mentality of the society questioned how ‘rumours on girl must be true and similarly rumours on boy can be planted by a girl.’ Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in a joint statement on social media, last year in October. Reacting to the pre-conceived notions of society, the actor wrote, “Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Sources close to Chaitanya and Shobhita told the leading daily portal that Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.

Meanwhile, the joint statement of their separation read, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic).”

