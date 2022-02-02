Samantha, Nayanthara & Vijay's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Teaser To Be Out Soon

Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi will be coming together for the highly-anticipated films, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. On the special date of 2 February 2022 (2-2-2022), filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his verified Twitter handle at 2.22 pm and unveiled a brand new poster of the film. He also made an official announcement that the film's teaser will be released on February 11. In his tweet, the director also shared that the romantic entertainer will hit the big screens in the month of April.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, director Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022.Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only in theatres :) #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22. (sic)"

The new poster features all the three lead actors of the film, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. They can be seen twinning in white outfits as they are lost in each other's eyes.

More about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Touted to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is backed by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan's home production house, Rowdy Pictures. The film is among the most highly-anticipated bilingual films to be released in Tamil and Telugu. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The two leading stars of the South Indian film industry, Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space in the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively along with the Master star Vijay as Rambo, which stands for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran, in the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was initially slated for release in theatres in the month of December, last year. However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release was postponed. Now, even though the film is all set to hit the silver screens in April, an official date is yet to be announced. The film's shooting was wrapped up in November 2021.

The filmmakers have been keeping fans on the edge by releasing songs from the albums. The posters and songs have been well received by the audience. The first look posters of all the three characters were released in the month of November last year by the filmmakers.

(Image: @VigneshShivN/Twitter)