Samantha Pens Another Note Addressing Rumours About Her; Says 'won't Allow It To Break Me'

Days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to social media to announce their separation after four years of marriage, the internet was full of netizens' thoughts about the situation and rumours about the couple. Samantha Prabhu took to her Twitter account on Friday to address the situation and penned down the rumours she has heard about herself. She concluded her note by saying she will not let this break her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses rumours about her separation from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Prabhu headed to Twitter on Friday to address rumours that began to make the rounds after she and Naga Chaitanya made the news about their separation public. She began by thanking her fans and followers for defending her against false rumours that have been spread about her. She then went on to list down the rumours that have been making the rounds. She wrote that it was said that she had an affair, did not want children, had abortions and is an opportunist. She mentioned that divorce is an 'extremely painful process and one needs time to heal. She said that the rumours and attacks on her have been 'relentless', but promised that she would not let anything break her. She wrote, "But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me."

Read Samantha Prabhu's address on rumours about her here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had earlier taken to Instagram to share the news about their relationship with their fans and followers. They penned down an emotional letter and asked their fans for privacy and their support during this tough time. In the notes, they also mentioned that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them'. The note began by the duo telling fans that the decision was made after 'much deliberation'.

Rumours about the duo's split began to make the rounds much before the official announcement. Samantha had earlier removed 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle and fans speculated that something was amiss between her and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in 2017. She was also missing in action from a dinner party of the Laal Singh Chaddha's team, a Bollywood film in which Chaitanya will take on a role.

(Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)