Samantha Prabhu-Allu Arjun Match Steps In 'Oo Antava' Song Promo From 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Puhspa: The Rise. Touted as one of the biggest films of the year, the action drama promises high octane action from Arjun's edgy character. After keeping the fans on the edge, the filmmakers have now dropped a promo video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special number titled Oo Antava. The song marks the first time in her acting career that Samantha will be seen in an item number.

Samantha-Allu Arjun's Oo Antava song promo from Pushpa released

In the promo video of Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen matching steps with Allu Arjun. Samantha can be seen wearing a shiny purple blouse with a smoky look, while Arjun can be seen flashing his rowdy look from the film. Earlier, the makers had dropped a lyrical video of the peppy song and dubbed the song as 'sizzling song of the year.'

As soon as the video was released, fans flooded the comments section with positive messages. Several fans also expressed their excitement for the official release of the song, while a few others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Samantha had shot for the song with the lead star Allu Arjun at a film studio in Hyderabad. Earlier, the makers dropped the poster of the song ahead of its release to intensify fans' anticipation as they wrote, ''This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves.'' Interestingly, there were several reports suggesting that the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to star in the dance number opposite Allu Arjun.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and other actors who will also be seen in significant roles. The Telugu-language action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on December 17.

The filmmakers penned a special note welcoming the actor on board. Their statement read, "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screens with Icon Star Allu Arjun is the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)."

