Samantha Prabhu Talks About Skiing Journey In Latest Post, Says She Fell Over 100 Times

Fresh off the success of her dance number, Oo Antava, from Allu Arjun's action thriller Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the fresh snow of Switzerland and checking numerous adventures off her bucket list. During her getaway in Verbier, the actor has been engaging in the fun skiing activity under the guidance of her trainer, Kate. She also shared several pictures and videos from her trip with her fans via social media.

Taking to her Instagram on January 27, the 34-year-old actor shared a sweet selfie with her trainer, Kate, and shared a long note narrating her skiing journey during her Switzerland getaway. She began with, ''I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling😁😁Fell a 100 times. Got up each time,'' and revealed that she considered quitting the sport. She wrote, ''The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through.''

The actor also believed that during her journey, she found something really special by writing, ''In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run I found something truly special,'' She called her experience exhilarating and credited her trainer for making her journey smooth and safe. She concluded her post by stating, ''It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable. A huge shout out to the lovely @kate_mc_b for training me 🤗you made all the difference. #JustTheBeginning #NeverFeltMoreAlive (sic)''

Backing up her caption, the actor added a video where she fell whilst skiing down the slope. Sharing the rather hilarious video, the actor poked fun at Kate by writing, ''One of the 100 falls 😂😂😂 Me : Kate save me 😱 @kate_mc_b :'weeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh’'

Samantha Prabhu on the work front

On the work front, the actor has multiple projects in her kitty. Earlier, she announced that she has bagged an international project with the renowned filmmaker Philip Johns by writing, ''A whole new world♥️….. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness…. I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ ♥️ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !! (sic)''

