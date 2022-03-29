With his highly anticipated film Liger in the pipeline with director Puri Jagannadh, South sensation Vijay Deverakonda recently announced his next collaboration with the filmmaker. After Liger, the duo are all set to collaborate again for yet another action drama JGM. The announcement of the collaboration came during an exhilarating event in Mumbai. The action drama Pan-India entertainer will feature Vijay in a never seen avatar, aiming for his next breakthrough performance.

The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction handled by Puri Jagannadh. Touted as an action thriller, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is regarded as yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda announce his next film with Puri Jagannadh

Prior to the announcement, Vijay took to Twitter and shared a video inside a chopper where he can be seen arriving for the major event. Going by the video, it seems that the actor’s role in the film will something that he has not played before. The film is slated to release theatrically on August 3, 2023.

While shedding some light on the forthcoming film and the excitement mounting, director Puri Jagannadh said, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer”

An elated Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

The shooting of the film will commence in April 2022 and will be filmed across multiple international locations. Meanwhile, the actor-director duo is currently working together in Liger which also stars Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Apart from Ananya and Vijay, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of ace wrestler Muke Tyson.