Samantha Ruth Ends Her 'Char Dham Yatra'; Says It Was Her Dream To Visit The Himalayas

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently ended her 'Char Dham Yatra' with a helicopter ride. The actor also revealed she always wanted to visit the Himalayas. Read on.

Samantha Ruth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on vacation mode and has been exploring the Himalayas for the past few days. The actor is keeping her social media followers updated with her out and about. As she recently ended her Char Dham Yatra with a helicopter ride, the Family Man 2 actor shared she always wanted to visit the Himalayas.  

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her best friend, Shilpa Reddy, as she ended her Char Dham Yatra. The photo had the two BFFs standing before a helicopter. Samantha donned a yellow Kurta with a fur jacket. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed she was always fascinated by the Himalayas and it was her dream to explore them. She wrote, "End of an amazing trip 🙏 Char Dham Yatra. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata, it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery... the abode of Gods". Samantha further shared how her trip was something she had imagined. She wrote, "It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic... a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you, Shilpa Reddy". The actor visited Yamnotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her fangirl moment in Rishikesh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also lived her fangirl moment in Rishikesh as she visited Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's Ashram. It is the place where the famous English band The Beatles once visited. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from the Ashram. Some of them also featured a few photo frames of the band members. In the caption, she wrote, "To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised 'Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them... I mean (emotional emoji)." 

Samantha has been travelling ever since she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film, Shakuntalam. Earlier this month, the actor announced her split from her husband for four years, Naga Chaitanya. The actor recently started shooting for another film and will soon star in Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's next.

