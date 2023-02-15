Samantha Ruth Prabhu Climbs 600 Steps To Seek Blessings At Palani Murugan Temple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made waves on the Internet when her pictures visiting Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media on Wednesday (February 15). The actress reached the holy place to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.

Samantha was barefoot as she climbed 600 steps to reach the temple. She was joined by her friend and filmmaker C. Prem Kumar on this visit. The Theri actress sported a simple white salwar suit with a printed dupatta for the occasion. She was also seen wearing a mask during her visit to the shrine.

See the pictures here:

Today @Samanthaprabhu2 mam performed Pooja Palani Murugan kovil walked up the 600 steps lighting

🪔🪔🪔 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu#Samantha pic.twitter.com/KzpGmz3jY0 — VIJAY ANNA 👑 Fan 🕊 (@MathaiyanVijay) February 13, 2023

Samantha is presently receiving treatment for myositis. It is a rare auto-immune diesese that causes pain in the muscles and weakens them.

More about Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam's producers have announced that the movie will now open on April 14 in theatres. It was initially scheduled to release in cinemas this week. Directed and produced by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Samantha and Gunasekhar are collaborating for the first time on this project.

Based on the well-known play by Kalidas, Shaakuntalam, centres on the love story of Shakuntala (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan). Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun, will play Prince Bharata in the film as she makes her acting debut.

In supporting roles, the cast of the movie also includes Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla. Other than that, the actress has also started filming for her web series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.