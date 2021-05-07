Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Mangalore Nursing Team That Left For Delhi To 'help In Crisis'

Ye Maaya Chesave actor Samantha Prabhu took to Instagram on Friday, May 07, 2021, to share a post lauding the nursing team that leaves for Delhi during these unprecedented times. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a video that shows nurses walking in a queue wearing a mask. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Nursing team from Mangalore and Manipal leave for Delhi to help the capital in crises. She also added a sticker that read, “you’re the real heroes”. Another one read, “Let’s hear it for the nurses”. Take a glimpse of the post below.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to official figures, the national capital has seen a staggering 1,349 per cent increase in the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the last month, with South Delhi accounting for the maximum 21,172 of the total 47,704. Northeast Delhi has 600 containment zones, closely followed by East Delhi (504), which has the lowest number. On April 6, Delhi had 3,291 containment zones. By Tuesday, the figure had risen to a staggering 47,704 – an increase of more than 1,349 per cent.

Samantha's receives birthday wishes from The Family Man 2 directors

Raj and DK, the directors of The Family Man 2, recently took to Instagram to wish Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very special birthday. They shared a previously unseen photo of the actor from the show. Raj and DK posted a photo of themselves posing with Samantha in the middle. Samantha was seen wearing khaki coloured clothes as the trio smiled at the camera. Her hair was tied back, and her face was covered in blackish, dusty makeup. They also revealed in their caption that they cannot wait to reveal Samantha's character to the world.

In the caption, they wrote, “Happy happy birthday Sam! Happy day and an even happier year ahead! Keep rocking! Can't wait to unveil Raji to the world... very soon!” Fans and followers are ecstatic about the show and have expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section. Take a look at the post below.

Samantha Akkineni will make her digital debut as well as her Bollywood debut with the Raj and DK directorial venture. Earlier, she teased the news on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “"#TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2 Yasssssssss finallyyyyyyy.... my web series debut with the most kickass show ... ?? @rajanddk my heroes ???? Thankyou for giving me a dream role." However, the post was deleted sometime later.

Samantha Akkineni will play a significant role in The Family Man 2. Raj previously opened up about Samantha's role in the show to PTI, saying that what she plays in the show will be a surprise. He revealed that she is performing a one-of-a-kind role that she has never performed before. The show's release date has not yet been announced, but it will premiere this summer.

