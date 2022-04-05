Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marks 3 Years Of Sports Drama 'Majili', Co-starring Naga Chaitanya

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved her acting mettle by working in a plethora of projects in the film industry. The Pushpa fame will soon be seen in Hari-Harish's next, titled Yashoda. Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a nostalgic post as her film Majili, co-starring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, has completed 3 years on April 5.

Samantha celebrates 3 years of Majili

Samantha shared a poster of the 2019 sports drama Majili on her Instagram stories. Commemorating the milestone, the Oo Antava fame dropped a hashtag, #3yearsofmajili. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili starred Naga Chaitanya in the role of Poorna, Samantha as Sravani and Divyansha Kaushik as Anshu. The film was bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

Samantha Ruth unfollows her ex-husband on Instagram

After months of separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth broke all ties with him. While they were still connected on social media, last month, Samantha ended all ties with Naga as she removed his pictures from her Instagram handle and even unfollowed him. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's profile still has pictures with Samantha and also follows her on the social media platform.

On October 2, 2021, the former couple released an official statement to announce their split. In the statement, they mentioned how fortunate they are to have shared a long friendship and a special bond. It read, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." The statement continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on professional front

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut in the upcoming Aamir Khan headlined comedy-drama titled Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda which will be released a day after Laal Singh Chaddha.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl