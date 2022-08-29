Samantha Ruth Prabhu On 'social Media Detox' While Preparing For 'Citadel': Report

Touted as one of the finest actors in the South film industry, Pushpa: The Rise star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a recipient of several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards, and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards. A source close to the celebrated actor recently revealed, as per reports, that she is trying to keep herself away from Instagram and other social media platforms.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'social media detox'

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's "social media detox". The leading publication quoted the source as saying that Samantha is someone who wants to focus exclusively on herself and ignore everything else, and there is too much going on around her. The source claimed that she is abstaining from social media while preparing for her part in Russo Brothers' Citadel. "She is training in martial arts as a part of her prep," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

Samantha is otherwise much active on social media but it has almost been a month since Samantha has kept herself away from posting usual content.

"Expect a movie release date announcement soon by Sam of her upcoming film," the source told Pinkvilla.

(Image: @samantharuthprabhuoff/Instagram)