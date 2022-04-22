Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's private life became a talking point for fans after the actor announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The two tars had issued a joint statement on social media in October last year while calling it off. Ever since then, the actor has been facing trolls commenting on her personal life and choices.

Time and again, The Family Man 2 actor has shut down the trolls with her befitting replies on social media. Recently, the actor who received fame with her popular dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, took to Twitter and penned a hard-hitting cryptic note while shutting all the rumours regarding her personal life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens cryptic note shutting down trolls on personal life

In her note, the actor gave back to her fans and asked them to never "mistake her silence for her ignorance, her calmness for her acceptance and her kindness for her weakness." Fans of the star were quick enough to lend their support to Samantha over her recent post. One of the users commented below and wrote, "More power to you queen." Another user also backed the actor's remarks and wrote, "You are more stronger than you think queen." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Silence…Calmness…Kindness… is the actual content but the hidden meaning in this tweet is! Meaner Leaner Stronger... Can you feel the Power…Terror…Fire."

Don't ever mistake

MY SILENCE

for ignorance,

MY CALMNESS

for acceptance,

My

KINDNESS

for weakness. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 22, 2022



Earlier, the actor addressed a fan's query about her tattoos which are connected to her ex-husband Chaitanya. During an AMA session, a fan asked Samantha about her tattoos. the fan wrote, "Some tattoo ideas that you would love to have one day." Reacting to it, the actor responded with a video in which she is seen saying, "You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo." The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal flaunted a big smile on her face throughout the video.

While they were still connected on social media, last month, Samantha ended all ties with Naga as she removed his pictures from her Instagram handle and even unfollowed him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Yashoda. She will also be seen reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda for VD 11.

IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl